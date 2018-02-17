Ombudsman's Office representatives visit military hospital in frontline zone

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the sector of the Ombudsman's Office for the protection of the rights of servicemen Fazail Hasanov, sector’s senior adviser Murad Babayev, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan have visited the military hospital located in the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The delegation got acquainted with the conditions created for the treatment of military personnel in the surgical, therapeutic, traumatology, neurological and the polyclinic departments of the hospital, including the medical service and the state of health of the treated soldiers and officers.

The Ombudsman's Office representatives expressed satisfaction with the level of medical service and the effective organization of the medical business.