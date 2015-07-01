Officials of Defense Ministry visited military units on frontline

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Pursuant to the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Najmeddin Sadykov visited military units and formations, located in frontline areas.

Report informs, this information was provided by the Ministry of Defense.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry met with personnel on combat duty in the military units located on the front line, inquired about their social and living conditions, and handed over honor certificates and valuable gifts on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

Defense Minister visited command post of observation which is located in one of the units on the frontline, where he saw the operational situation, listened to a report on the ongoing defense activities.

Then Defense Minister visited the new training and shooting polygon, created to improve the training and skillful use of weapons and equipment of the personnel.