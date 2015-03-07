Official visit of the Commander of Turkish Air Forces to Azerbaijan ended

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Air Forces Commander, General of the Army of the Republic of Turkey Akin Ozturk, within the framework of his official visit to Azerbaijan visited the military aerodromes of the country.

Report informs referring the information given by the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Turkish General was informed about the assignment of aviation at the military facilities, airports, technical support, and general condition, as well on infrastructure in the area.

After review the Air Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkish Army General Akin Ozturk hailed the training and combat readiness, as well ability of the flight and technical staff of Azerbaijani Air Forces.