OCC battalion of Azerbaijan Armed Forces starts NATO evaluation exercise

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO re-evaluation level 2 (NEL-2) of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ infantry battalion, declared into Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Pool of Forces, launched in Baku within the framework of OCC program.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The battalion had already successfully completed OCC E&F Programme and was certified as “Combat Ready” in accordance with Allied Forces Standards. Currently, approximately 700 personnel, 80 military vehicles and 4 helicopters have been involved in field exercise for re-evaluation of the unit at Karaheybat Training Centre.

The evaluation is conducted by the multinational evaluation team and monitored by NATO Monitor Team representing Allied Land Command.

The exercise will last until 2 June.