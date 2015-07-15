Night-shooting exercises launched in Nakhchivan

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to 2015 combat readiness plan of the Armed Forces, intensive shooting tactical exercises are conducted in any weather, limited vision and landscape conditions in all units and divisions.

Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry.

The necessary measures are carried out to strengthen the defense capabilities of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and develop the combat readiness of the Army Special Forces.

Involving the personnel of Army Special Forces units and divisions, armored vehicles, planes, air defense systems, missile and artillery troops, night-shooting exercises were held.