Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 3, the crews of the ships participating in the "Sea Cup - 2017" contest will demonstrate professional skills in destroying air targets in the region designated in the Caspian Sea.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Four MiG-29 fighter aircrafts of the Azerbaijan Air Force will be involved to provide this stage of the contest.