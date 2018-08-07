Next episode was performed at "Sea Cup-2018" contest VIDEO

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the new competition week of the "Sea Cup-2018" contest, the military seamen of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan performed an episode on the "Usage of rescue equipment" during the competition on "Struggle for survivability of the ship and rescue training".

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

By the decision of the International Referee’s Board, the Russian team took first place at this stage. The team of Azerbaijan Naval Forces took the second, the Iranian team - the third, and the team of Kazakhstan - the fourth place.According to the general results of the competitions, at present, the team of Azerbaijan Naval Forces is on the second place.An episode "Artillery firing at a floating mine" will be performed at the next stage of the "Sea Cup-2018" contest.