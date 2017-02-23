Opening of new training center, HQs building and soldier barracks held in frontline zone

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry leadership took part in the opening of the new training center, headquarters building and soldiers' barracks which were built according to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It has been reported that there is the necessary infrastructure for the command post, headquarters building and accommodation of military personnel. The training points modeled in accordance with the situation on the frontline are designed for fire training, as well as to improve driving skills for various military and special vehicles in difficult terrain relief and weather conditions.

In addition, the training center has all the conditions for the practical training of the military personnel to conduct combat operations and carry out reconnaissance actions in difficult mountain conditions, to organize ambushes and adopt effective measures against the enemy during the fighting.

Defense Minister gave appropriate instructions for the study of contemporary training methods and their use in combat training to develop professional skills of the military personnel to be trained in the training center.