New residential complex commissioned in the territory of military unit of Azerbaijani Air Force

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, works on improving combat readiness, social and living conditions of military personnel of the Air Force are being continued.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has attended the opening of a new residential complex in the territory of radio-technical military unit of the Air Force.

Defense Ministry's leadership viewed the headquarters, soldier barracks, mess, boiler room, ration supply, medical point, parade ground and other service and administrative facilities in the territory.

Minister gave instructions in connection with the conduct of combat duty at a higher level in the command post and examined the radar system.

After getting acquainted with the combat activities, social and service conditions of the servicemen, Defense Ministry's leadership dined with the military personnel.