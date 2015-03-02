New items of Azerbaijani defense products exhibited at IDEX 2015, Abu Dhabi

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ From 22 to 26 February in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi hosted the 12th exhibition of defense products (IDEX 2015), patronized by the Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Report informs, the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan (MDI) for the second time took part in this important exhibition, which brings together representatives of leading military companies from around the world.

It's encouraging that, with each new exhibition MDI presents to the visitors something new, and if earlier Azerbaijan appeared in this area as a newcomer, now the defense products of Azerbaijan are taken seriously, and it associated with increased interest.

As it happened at the exhibition IDEX 2015, where the main novelty of the Azerbaijani defense products has become a machine EM-14 caliber 5,56h45 mm. Designed primarily for the Special Forces machine has a folding butt and store 30 rounds of durable plastic. This makes it relatively easy, only 3.9 kg, which is very important for the special forces. Machine has a Picatinny rail that allows the weapon to a variety of additional funds. Rate this machine - 660 rounds per minute.

Another interesting exhibit at the stand of Azerbaijan can be called a sniper rifle "Yalguzag" (Wolf) 7,62h51 mm caliber, also meets NATO standards. The fact that the rifle can be used in the most severe climatic conditions, making it a potentially popular for use in the armies of various countries, including Arab states. Here is worth noting that the special interest among Arab visitors was exactly rifle "Yalguzag."

But, of course, the pride and ornament of the stand at the exhibition, MDI presented large-caliber armor-piercing sniper rifle "Istiqlal" 12.7 mm. Weight of the rifle - 16 kg, range - 2000 meters. The rifle has already been presented at the exhibition IDEX 2011, and became the "highlight of the program" of exhibition.

In addition, the stand of Azerbaijan were presented a variety of ammunition, such as bullets of various calibers, flares, grenades, optics, camouflage, and others.

In addition, a specially installed screen viewers could see fragments of the exercise of special forces, during which the used car "Gurza" Azeri production, especially designed for special forces.

Also on the stand Azerbaijan presents its own production pistols - "Zafar" (Victory), "Inam" (Trust). We have to admit that seeing the inscription "Made in Azerbaijan" on presented at the exhibition of arms is proud of the defense industry of our country.

Exhibition IDEX 2015 Azerbaijan became another opportunity to show the world that, the country's developing the defense industry and made an opportunity to conclude contracts in this area.

Ahead, the MDI will participate at IDEF 2015, which will be held in Istanbul, on May 5-8.

Still unknown whether Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition IDEX 2017, but if the decision to participate is accepted, we can be sure that Azerbaijan will delight the attenders and visitors with novelties.