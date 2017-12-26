New headquarter and military equipment storage launched on frontline zone

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry, who are currently in the frontline zone, have met with soldiers in another military unit, and also took part in the opening of new headquarters and military equipment storage facilities.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

After the report on the progress of the construction work carried out in the military unit, the Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions created here.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov, having inspected the service and administrative premises at the headquarters, as well as the storage facilities meant for the storage of military equipment and a vehicle park, gave appropriate instructions.

Minister of Defense once again bringing to the military personnel the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijani Army, congratulated the military personnel on behalf of the head of state on the occasion of the upcoming holidays, as well as presented awards and gifts to the distinguished servicemen.