New educational-training ground of Air Force commissioned

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, works on maintaining a high level of combat readiness and improving of the educational and training system of the Air Force are being continued within the framework of the development of the Armed Forces.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of a new Educational-Training Ground of the Air Force.

Defense Ministry's leadership paid tribute and laid flowers at the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev within the territory of military unit.

Defense Minister got acquainted with the state of the training facilities and the process of organizing activities in the training ground. Minister was reported that center created on a basis of high technology holds classes on the preparation of crews of air defense units, practical classes against real aircraft and air targets, as well as performs various tasks.

It was also reported that step by step learning process is carried out in the classes for battle management, radar, rocket targeting, communications, as well as tactical and other classes of aviation of educational building, equipped with modern computer equipment and automated systems.

Defense Minister visited the small training grounds, assigned for combat crews of anti-aircraft rocket, radio-technical formations and military units, air defense units of army corps, where he was shown the process of training sessions with the use of military equipment.