New administrative building of one of Main Departments of Defence Ministry opened

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the administrative building of one of the Main Departments of the Ministry of Defense was held after a thorough renovation.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense, who took part in the opening ceremony, was informed that the three-floored building that is equipped with high-tech communication lines, new furniture and other necessary equipment, consists of administrative, office premises and a conference hall.

During the event, a general briefing was given on the activities and organization of the service of the Main Department.

Highly appreciating the conditions created here, the participants of the event expressed their gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care he rendered to the Armed Forces.