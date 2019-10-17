Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct tactical exercises

The Naval Forces conduct tactical exercises to protect energy infrastructure in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

The purpose of the exercises conducted to work out the issues of planning and conducting combat operations in the interoperability of ship tactical groups is the organization of joint actions as part of ship formations.

During the exercises, the skills of commanders and staffs to manage forces are improved, and the readiness of ship formations to carry out combat missions is checked.