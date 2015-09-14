Baku hosts NATO training courses

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Different topics are discussed in the training session on "NATO's psychological operations at crisis response operations".

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, NATO Individual Partnership Program for the year 2015 in accordance with the courses began on September 14 and will run up to September 17.

Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces of NATO's Joint Force Command in Brunssum training course conducted by the Mobile Training Team "In crisis response operations, called NATO's psychological operations ".

During the course NATO Mobile Training Group gave information to participants about " military partnership in NATO ", "NATO's military policy", "Strategic Communication", "Public Relations", "Information Operations Doctrine", "Psychological operations", "Data Analysis "and etc.