 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosts NATO training courses

    Different topics are discussed in training session on NATO's psychological operations at crisis response operations

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Different topics are discussed in the training session on "NATO's psychological operations at crisis response operations".

    Report was told in press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, NATO Individual Partnership Program for the year 2015 in accordance with the courses began on September 14 and will run up to September 17.

    According to the Individual Partnership Program between NATO and the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan for 2015, courses began on September 14 and will run up to September 17, 2015.

    Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces of NATO's Joint Force Command in Brunssum training course conducted by the Mobile Training Team "In crisis response operations, called NATO's psychological operations ".

    During the course NATO Mobile Training Group gave information to participants about " military partnership in NATO ", "NATO's military policy", "Strategic Communication", "Public Relations", "Information Operations Doctrine", "Psychological operations", "Data Analysis "and etc.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi