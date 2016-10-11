NATO's Mobile Training Team conducts seminar in Baku

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2016, the Mobile Training Team of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum (Netherlands) conducts a seminar in Baku.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During the seminar, NATO's mobile training team will inform the military personnel about "Fundamentals of Logistics", "Logistics Planning during the operations" and other topics. Discussions and exchange of opinions will be held within the working groups.

Servicemen from different branches of the Armed Forces participate in the seminar.