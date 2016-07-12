NATO's Mobile Training Team conducts "Exercise Planning Course" in Baku

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2016, the Mobile Training Team of Allied Joint Forces Command in Brunssum (Netherlands) conducts "Exercise Planning Course" at the Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the course, NATO's mobile group will present to the military personnel the lectures on the following topics: "NATO Command and Force Structure", "Exercise and programming process in NATO", "Key characteristics of exercise planning", "Exercise Concepts", "Exercise Planning and Preparation" "Exercise Management". Discussions and exchange of opinions will be held within the working groups.

The courses, which are attended by servicemen from different branches of the Armed Forces, will last until July 14.