“NATO Days” started in Azerbaijan Army

“NATO Days” are started in the Azerbaijan Army.

Report informs citing the Defense Ministry that NATO delegation led by the Head of Partnerships Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Rear Admiral Bülent Turan will visit the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, one of the military units, as well as International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the event, officers and cadets of the Azerbaijan Army will be briefed on "NATO Today And In The Future", "Azerbaijan-NATO Cooperation", "NATO’s Military Issues" "NATO’s Operational Capabilities Concept and Azerbaijan Army" and other topics.

"NATO Days" in the Azerbaijan Army will last until October 18.