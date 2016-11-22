NATO days launched in Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ A group of experts from NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) holds NATO Days in the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

NATO delegation led by the chief of Staff for Military Partnership, Major General Odd Egil Pedersen (Norway) will visit the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, International Antiterrorist Training Centre of the Azerbaijan Republic State Security Service, as well as Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) unit and other military units of the Armed Forces.

During the event, officers of the Armed Forces will be presented briefings "NATO Command Structure and Military Cooperation" "Azerbaijan-NATO Cooperation", "Strategic Foresight Analysis", "NATO Joint Analysis and Lessons Learned Process", "Operational Capabilities Concept", "NATO after the Warsaw Summit", "NATO-South Caucasus Cooperation" and others.

NATO Days in the Azerbaijan Armed Forces will last until November 25.