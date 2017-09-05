Named the funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until September 1

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until September 1 were announced.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree No.755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 September 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 84.650.521,36 Manats, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 8336,0 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.