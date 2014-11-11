​Moscow hosting the meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 67th session of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers opened in the Russian capital Moscow.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the meeting was attended by the defense ministers of eight countries or their deputies of the Commonwealth, including Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

The meeting was opened by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, who highly appreciated the joint activities of countries on strengthening the security and development of mutually beneficial cooperation. Furthermore, he stressed that the meeting of CIS Defense Ministers was the next step in this direction.

Shoygu issued that the development of relations in the sphere of defense among CIS countries aimed at enhancing mutual trust, maintaining good neighborly relations, the improvement of the national armed forces.