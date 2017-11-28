 Top
    MoD: Azerbaijan Naval Forces launch two-day seminar in Baku

    Various topics will be presented during the event

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2017 between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and France, a seminar on "Exchange of experience on state activities at sea" is held in Baku.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Lectures on "Maritime Security", "Actions against smuggling", "Prevention of pollution at sea" and other topics will be presented during the two-day event organized at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

