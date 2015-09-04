 Top
    Ministry of Defense: Soldier dies as a result of violation of rules of conducting with gun

    A criminal case has been filed

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Republic commented on information given by some electronic media on death of a soldier of Azerbaijani Army Orujov Samir Dadash ogly as a result of violation of ceasefire.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry, soldier S.Orujov called for military service from Zardab region has injured as a result of violation of rules of conduct with gun.

    Despite first aid was provided, wounded soldier he died on the way to a military hospital.

    A criminal case has been filed, the investigation is underway. 

