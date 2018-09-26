Ministry of Defense Industry to supply Defense Ministry with new communication equipment

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 25, within the framework of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX 2018" that is held at the Baku Expo Center, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musaev signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Defense Industry in the field of equipping with new communication equipment, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.