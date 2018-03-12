 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Defence: Troops participating in exercises are moving to operational areas - VIDEO

    © Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the large-scale exercises plan, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units have been put on alert, are moving to the operational areas.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The troops' management is implemented covertly and operatively, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant's service regulates all movements of military personnel and military equipment.
    The troops carry out actions under the terms of current stage of the exercises.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi