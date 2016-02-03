Ministry of Defence and State Committee sign an annual action plan

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defence Ministry and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations signed a plan of joint activities for 2016.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, the document sets the time and place of the events and responsible structures and persons.

According to the information, will be organized the events at military units, military educational establishments and other units dedicated to the protection and development of national and spiritual and cultural values, the fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and denominations and other topics on forthcoming meetings during the year.

It is also envisaged the organization of joint roundtables with the participation of military personnel of various categories, historians, scientists and theologians.