Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Italy held Staff Talks

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the "Plan of bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Italian Republic for 2017", Staff Talks between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Italy were held in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed. The sides have also held an exchange of views on cooperation in the field of military education and training, as well as regional security issues.