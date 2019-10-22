Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and China meet in Beijing

On October 22, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to China, has met with the Member of State Council of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Minister of Defense of the PRC Colonel General Wei Fenghe, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Minister W. Fenghe noted that relations between China and Azerbaijan have a long history, and at the present stage they are developing in accordance with the interests of the two peoples. He emphasized that the “One Belt and One Way” initiative, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, created a new opportunity for cooperation between the two countries in various fields. W. Fenghe emphasized that Azerbaijan is active in the implementation of this initiative. He recalled with satisfaction the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the 2nd “One Belt and One Way” International Cooperation Summit Forum held in April in Beijing.

The official representative of China speaking about the cooperation of the two countries in the military sphere noted the contribution of mutual visits of servicemen to this matter.

W. Fenghe reiterated his country's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Z. Hasanov expressed gratitude for the invitation to the People’s Republic of China and noted that the friendly relations established historically between the two peoples play the role of a strong foundation in the development of ties between our countries.

The Minister noted that the recent increase in the intensity of mutual visits of leaders and senior officials of the two countries, the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the 2nd “One Belt and One Way” International Cooperation Summit Forum in April at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, shows that Azerbaijan is an important country in this project.

The Minister of Defense thanking China for its continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan noted that Azerbaijan also supports the "United China" policy and recognizes organizations representing China in the international arena.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical and other spheres of mutual interest were discussed. The parties, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the legal framework for expanding military cooperation between the two countries, came to the initial agreement on signing a legal document in this field.