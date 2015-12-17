Minister Yaver Jamalov: We can fully supply Azerbaijani army with all ammunition

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Defense Industry provides Azerbaijani Army with small arms and spare parts to them.

Report informs, Minister of Defense Industry, Yaver Jamalov told reporters Thursday.

"We can fully supply Azerbaijani Army with all ammunition. Larger projects, such as the production of tanks and helicopters is not profitable from the economic point of view. For example, if we need 300-350 tanks, which require 100-150 mln USD, so why should we spend 5 bln USD to produce them?! However, this issue will be considered in the next future", the minister added.