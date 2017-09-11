 Top
    Close photo mode

    Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan starts visit to Israel

    Zakir Hasanov will meet with the Israeli Defense Minister

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Tel Aviv on a visit at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel, Mr. Avigdor Lieberman.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
    Within the framework of the official visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov will meet with the Israeli Defense Minister, visit the Command and Control Center of the Armed Forces and enterprises specializing in the defense industry, as well as participate in other events.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi