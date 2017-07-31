Minister: Currently Azerbaijan exports defence products to more than 10 countries

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ For the purpose of replacement of imports with local production under instruction of the head of state, area has been created in the enterprise under orders of the republic's relevant authorities in order to produce “Dalma” depth water pumps with annual production capacity of 3000 units as well as manufacturing of products and delivery to the customers has started.

Report informs, Board Chairman, Minister Yavar Jamalov said at the mobile board meeting on summary of first half of 2017 in the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

He noted that one of the main priorities of the Ministry during the reporting period was continuation of existing cooperation and establishment of new relations with the companies and firms that are part of the military industry complex of the world's developed countries. As a result of the negotiations in this direction, national products created and manufactured at the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry are demonstrated at international defense exhibitions. IDEF-2017 13th International Defense Industry Fair held in Turkey in May of this year was one of such exhibitions. At this exhibition, the Ministry of Defense Industry was represented with 260 defence and special purpose products.

The ministry carries out purposeful work in order to expand the country's export potential and replace imports with local production.

The minister said that highly appreciate the work done by subordinate unions and enterprises during the reporting period.

At the end, Minister Yavar Jamalov once again reminded that the country's defense industry is always in the focus of attention of President Ilham Aliyev and heads of departments, unions and enterprises given instructions to fulfill tasks by the head of the state regarding the field's development.