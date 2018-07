© mod.gov.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The military oath-taking ceremony of young soldiers is held in the military units and formations of the Ministry of Defense on May 10.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Solemn ceremonies are organized in the military units of the Combined-Arms Army, the Army Corpses, the Air Force, the Naval Forces, the Rocket and Artillery Troops.