Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past period, military units of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR) granted 10 new office cars, "NAZ-Lifan."

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In addition, military units of AR were granted 20 "Kamaz" trucks, a separate operational brigade of general army granted 2 new Hyundai buses, 1 Ford Cargo, 1 ambulance and 5 motorcycles.