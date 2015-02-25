Military Prosecutor: "Trust box" fixed at more than 270 military units"

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Trust box" was put in more than 270 military units. Report informs, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic - the country's military prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said it in his interview with "Azerbaijani Army" ("Azerbaijan Ordusu") newspaper. He stated that it provides military servicemen with the appropriate use of the right of appeal on time when they expose to the illegal actions.

K.Valiyev reminded that "Military Collection of Laws", "Military regulations" and" Soldier's Guide" prepared by Military Prosecutor's Office at various times, were published and sent to the military units: "The work in this direction is underway."