    Military personnel of Azerbaijan Armed Forces to participate in "Field Kitchen" contest

    On July 29, military cooks will conduct master classes on preparing national foods© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military cooks of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces arrived in Moscow to participate in the international contest "Field Kitchen".

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    In the coming days, the teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Serbia, Mongolia, Russia and Israel will get instructional advise, will be briefed about security measures and the procedure for operating technical equipment, as well as will undergo an in-depth medical check-up for getting access to work with food.

    On July 29, military cooks will conduct master classes on preparing national foods.

