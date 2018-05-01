Military-patriotic week starts in Azerbaijan Army

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 95th birthday anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the 73rd anniversary of the Victory over fascism, a military-patriotic week starts in the Azerbaijan Army.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the events mobile propaganda groups of the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov and the House of Officers of the Ganja Garrison will visit military personnel of military units, stationed in forward defense line, including units being on combat duty.

Within the scope of the military-patriotic week thematic evenings, "Lessons of heroism", sports competitions and other cultural and mass events will be held.