Military parade is held at Azadlig Square in Baku - UPDATED

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The solemn military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 26 continues at the Azadlig Square.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, state and government officials, MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, military attachés, employees of international organizations, as well as heads of delegations arrived in our country on the occasion of jubilee, war veterans, and representatives of the capital public are attending the military parade.

The participants of the parade at the Azadlig Square welcomed the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev with continuous applaus.

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov presented a report to the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev welcomed the staff members of the military parade.

Exemplary orchestra of the Ministry of Defense has sounded the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the military parade.

A military parade dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan has started at the Azadlig Square.

Report informs, about 4,000 servicemen from the Ministries of Defense, Internal Affairs, Emergencies, the State Security Service, the State Border Service and the Special State Security Service, as well as the parade staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, take part in the military parade.

More than 240 military equipment, more than 70 aviation assets, including recently adopted new types of armament and equipment of various kinds - armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military ships and boats are presented at the parade.

The parade is also attended by up to 100 representatives from the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Belarus, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Russian Federation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.