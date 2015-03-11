Military cooperation discussed between Azerbaijan and Croatia

Baku.11 March.REPORT.AZ/ An official visit of the delegation to Croatia led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov started. Report informs referring to the information given by the Defense Ministry.

Welcoming ceremony for Zakir Hasanov by the defense minister of Croatia Ante Kotromanović was held at the Croatian Ministry of Defense. A guard honor lined up for the defense ministers. After sounding national anthems of both states, the minister held a meeting.

During the meeting the sides discussed the definition of perspectives in military, military technical, military education areas, as well bilateral cooperation.