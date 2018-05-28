Military bands will organize performances in Baku on the occasion of Republic Day

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of May 28, Azerbaijan’s Republic Day, military bands will organize performances in various parts of Baku from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on May 28.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Military bands will perform at following six places:- the Baku Seaside Boulevard (in front of the Azadlig Square);- the Baku Seaside Boulevard (in front of the State flag near the Azneft Square);- the Fountain Square;- the Heydar Aliyev Park next to the Ukrainian circle in the Ahmedli settlement;- the Zarifa Aliyeva park;- the Officers’ Park.