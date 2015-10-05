​Military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan review the country's Air Force Base

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the annual plan of activities,approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan today visited the air base of the Air Force.

Report was informed Ministry of Defense, a general briefing on the military side and the history was organized for military attaches from 15 countries. At the airbase, guests got acquainted with created conditions for personnel, flight crews and technical personnel, visited the soldiers' canteen, dormitory and classrooms. The guests got acquainted with military equipment and observed the training process of the personnel.