    Military attachés of foreign countries visited Military Academy

    More than 20 representatives of military attaches apparatus from 15 countries got acquainted with educational process

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to annual action plan signed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, military attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited Military Academy of the Armed Forces on February 15.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    More than 20 representatives of military attaches apparatus from 15 countries got acquainted with the educational process. Then guests were given a briefing about the Academy and all questions were answered.

    Military attachés expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for organizing such an important and interesting event. 

