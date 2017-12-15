Military and technical equipment made in Azerbaijan tested

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry took part in the opening of the newly built command post of the tactical training camp.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the report on the training campus and the command post, it was noted that the necessary infrastructure had been built here to accommodate the military personnel involved in the exercises.

In the tactical training camp, built in accordance with the conditions close to combat, it is planned to conduct classes on fire training, training and working out methods of performing combat missions with the aim of improving practical skills in the management of various combat and special equipment in complex relief and weather conditions.

Then, samples of various military equipment and technical equipment made within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the military-technical sphere and in the field of education, signed between the Military College of the Armed Forces and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences were presented to the Minister of Defense. Their combat capabilities were also demonstrated.