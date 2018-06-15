Military aircraft, helicopters conducting next flights as part of preparations for parade

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next training is held within the preparation for the parade of the Azerbaijani Army.

Report informs, military aircraft and helicopters are conducting regular flights over the city of Baku as part of preparations for the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani army.

Military helicopters carried the flag of Azerbaijan and a flag which has Heydar Aliyev's portrait on it. The Helicopters have passed through the Azadlig square, where the parade to be held.