Military Academy hosts meeting within Bilateral Cooperation Program

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting within the framework of the Program of bilateral cooperation was held in the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Military Academy according to the plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Expert on the military strategy of the German Armed Forces Military Academy Klaus Huetker delivered a lecture to the students of the Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course in the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Military Academy.

After the lectures, a meeting between the experts specializing in the field of military strategy and K.Huetker was held.