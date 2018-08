Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The United States supports peace and security in this region”.

Report informs, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense with responsibility for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Dr. Michael Carpenter said.

M. Carpenter noted that he discussed the issue with Azerbaijani officials on October 31. “I can say that only in 2002 US allocated $60 million for Azerbaijan with defense and security puposes”, he reminded.