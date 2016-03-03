Mexican envoy met with Azerbaijani defence minister

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico Rodrigo Labardini met with minister of defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, Report was informed at the embassy of Mexico in Baku

At the meeting was held an exchange of views on the current situation prevailing at regional and international levels. The minister informed about the Nagorno-Karabakh and the status of the resolution process.

Ambassador Labardini, meanwhile, talked about bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan and underlined the areas of possible cooperation. Among these areas the military, military education and international fight against terrorism and drug trafficking were highlighted. Moreover, the importance of conducting reciprocal visits for the purpose of expanding cooperation between the two countries was discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their wishes for development and further strengthening of relations in the military sphere.