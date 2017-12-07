Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue ends in Baku

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue held in Baku is ended.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of military dialogue, working groups considered a wide range of issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres, as well as determined the main areas of activity for fulfilling the forthcoming tasks.

At the end, the protocol of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey were signed.