    Media representatives watch Azerbaijani-Turkish live-fire joint tactical exercises

    Reporters personally observed the accomplishment of the tasks from observation post

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a visit of representatives of the mass media to the training center was organized on May 2, with the aim of making a media coverage for the joint exercises of the Armed Forces, which are held on May 1 to 5, in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Having familiarized with the military personnel and military equipment involved to the exercises, journalists personally observed the accomplishment of the tasks from the observation post.

