Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and US meet

A meeting initiated by the American side between US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held as part of a meeting took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels at the level of Defense Ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the Defense Ministry that the parties discussed the prospects for the development of military relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, both bilaterally and within the framework of NATO, including expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, as well as issues of regional and global security.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was held on the participation of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the NATO’s Resolute Support Non-Combat Mission in Afghanistan.