Live-fire stage of exercises was held at nighttime - VIDEO

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ A live-fire stage of the exercises was conducted at nighttime. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At this stage, the troops have destroyed all the targets of the imaginary enemy, and successfully fulfilled all the tasks assigned.

Motorized rifle, tank, rocket-artillery, anti-aircraft missile units, as well as combat aircraft and helicopters participating in exercises conducted at night and in conditions of reduced visibility, carried out accurate firing with professionalism.